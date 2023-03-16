NSCDC deploys personnel to flashpoints, warns mischief-makers

Clement Idoko – Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has put in place a robust security arrangement geared towards the success of the Saturday governorship and state assembly elections in the country.

The Corps also revealed that following the review, analysis, and processing of reports and observations from the field on the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on the 25th of February, 2023, it has appropriately deployed personnel to some identifiable flashpoints in some states of the Federation.

Director Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu while confirming the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the…