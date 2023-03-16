Only primary six pupils qualify for admission into our model colleges —Lagos govt

Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos

The Lagos State government has emphasised that it is only primary six students in both public and private schools that are qualified to sit for the forthcoming entrance examination into its various model colleges and upgraded secondary schools in the state.

It has also made the registration and payment for the examination and for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) otherwise known as junior WAEC for the JSS3 students strictly online.

The director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, gave the explanation in a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the board, Mr Fatai Bakare, on Tuesday, saying the…