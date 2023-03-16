Owo ADC House of Assembly candidate drops aspiration, declares support for APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Assembly candidate for Owo State Constituency 1, Ondo State, Funmi Abikanlu has declared support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and asked his supporters to vote for the party in the March 18 elections.

Abikanlu stated that this decision was made both out of choice and necessity, — after an exhaustive mediation with well-meaning stakeholders and the good people of his constituency.

He noted this in a statement signed by him on Thursday and made available to Nigerian Tribune.

According to the statement, the idea comes in a bid to collaborate with APC in the state and also in the federal government to allow the people to enjoy…