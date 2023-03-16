Why 2023 election is the worst in Nigeria’s history — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential election, according to Peter Obi, is the worst in Nigeria’s recent history and a setback in the democratic process.
This was the Labour Party (LP) flag-bearer’s submission when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.
His words; “We have seen probably what I consider the worst election in our recent history because of the Electoral law [Act] of 2022 which gave so much hope and the huge expenditure we put into technology.
“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn? So, there was so much that was promised and then we went back to what it used to be. For me, that is very devastating.”
He says the conduct of the…
Source: Nigerian Tribune