Why 2023 election is the worst in Nigeria’s history — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential election, according to Peter Obi, is the worst in Nigeria’s recent history and a setback in the democratic process.

This was the Labour Party (LP) flag-bearer’s submission when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

His words; “We have seen probably what I consider the worst election in our recent history because of the Electoral law [Act] of 2022 which gave so much hope and the huge expenditure we put into technology.

“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn? So, there was so much that was promised and then we went back to what it used to be. For me, that is very devastating.”

He says the conduct of the…