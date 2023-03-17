Anambra: APC tasks INEC on fairness, transparency, accuses APGA of plots to rig

Michael Ovat – Awka

A Group, Young Progressives Forum, operating under the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra to ensure a hitch-free and uncompromised conduct of elections into the 30 State House of Assembly seats.

It added that all stakeholders for the polls should be made to discharge their duties according to laid down rules to guarantee conducive atmosphere for peaceful and acceptable elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka and signed by its National Convener, Comrade Pascal Candle Otimkpu, the body noted that its fears of perceived electoral malpractices during the polls must…