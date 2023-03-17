Bauchi NSCDC deploys 3000 personnel for election duty

Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3000 officers and men across the 20 LGAs in the State on election duty.

The deployment of the Officers and Men for the Governorship and States Assembly elections was done in line with the directive of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

In addition, the Command has also set aside Officers and Men to protect the Critical National Assets across the state.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Ameh Edo James reaffirmed the level of collaboration amongst security Agencies in the state with the Nigerian Police being the lead Agency on Election duty, saying that it…