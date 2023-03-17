Ebonyi PDP group backs Anyim/Umahi alliance

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, for supporting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress Chief Francis Nwifuru.

PDP disclosed this under the auspices of Ivo PDP Caucus, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Oliver Osi on Friday.

Recall that Anyim, had since Wednesday after endorsing the candidate of APC for governor, come under heavy attacks by supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the State, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, who described him as a political betrayal and ‘mis-calculator’.

According to Osi, PDP governorship candidate Chukwuma Odii group is a…