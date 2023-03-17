EFCC steps up action against vote buying, deploys teams

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its personnel across the states where Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on Saturday.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the move was to ensure that the elections were devoid of financial malpractice, especially inducement of voters.

According to him, the teams led by senior officers began arriving at their assigned locations earlier on Friday.

He said a number of them, on arrival, held consultations with the other security agencies involved in election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uwajaren said…