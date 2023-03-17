Group organises medical outreach for Sanwo-Olu re-election

Over 3000 Lagos residents benefited from free medical outreach organised by a nongovernmental Team Better Naija (TBN) in Alimosho and Agege Local Government Areas of Lagos State

The medical outreach was part of the door-to-door campaign activities of the team that campaigned for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice involved free medical screening, free eyeglasses, drugs, and medical consultations.

Speaking on the outreach, the National Coordinator of Team Better Naija (TBN) Engr. Remi Omowaiye who is also a former Commissioner for Works in Osun , stated that his team was part of the various groups that canvassed for the president-elect towards his election, adding…