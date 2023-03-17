Gunmen murder Osun chief, police commence investigations

Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Entire community members of Okutu-Ope area of Ilesa, Osun state have been thrown into sadness following the killing of a Chief identified as Gbenga Okotore by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Speaking on the incident, the state police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola disclosed on Thursday that, the perpetrators of the act would be nabbed and brought to book as the command has begun intensive investigations on the matter.

However, investigations conducted by our reporter revealed that the attackers launched an attack on the deceased in his house and killed him before leaving his residence on an ill-fated day.

Information had it that, the deceased was shot at a…