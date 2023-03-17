 IGP orders restrictions in 36 states except FCT

By: Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has restricted vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Saturday 18 polls in all 36 states except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that those on essential services, such as INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, among others, were exempted.

The statement also revealed that the FCT was excluded because no election would be…