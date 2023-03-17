PDP’s Natasha drags APC, INEC to tribunal

Israel Arogbonlo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi Central in the last senatorial election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate to tribunal.

Natasha is challenging the outcome of the election she alleged to have been rigged in favour of Kogi Central APC senatorial candidate, Ohere Sadiku Abubakar.

Akpoti who disclosed that she is resolute in reclaiming her mandate for the people of Kogi Central who massively voted for her said the journey to reclaim the mandate has officially started.

In petition dated Thursday, March 16, Natasha’s legal counsel Chief Umeh Kalu,…