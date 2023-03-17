Police warn escorts to stay away from polling units, collation centres in Bauchi

Ishola Michael

Bauchi State Police Command has informed members of the general public that sequel to the deliberations of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES), there will be total restriction of persons and vehicular movement across the state election day.

The Command explained that the step taken is to ensure public order management and the safety of electorates as well as assist the security agencies with effective policing and deter miscreants from disrupting the electoral process.

In view of this, the Command has placed the following restriction Orders on persons and vehicular movement across the state as well as unauthorized vehicular movement on roads…