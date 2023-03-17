We saw this coming, Netizens say as Tonto Dikeh’s party steps down for APC

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nollywood actress and running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the Rivers state gubernatorial election, Tonto Dikeh and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, have dropped out of the race to join forces with the All Progressive Congress (APC), and its candidate, Tonye Cole.

Just two days to the gubernatorial election, the actress took to her Instagram to share the news and her fans have reacted.

@oge_mma said, “Grand decision. I saw this coming. peace ✌️”.

Another user @nengimaduabuchi said,

“From day 1, it was the plan..if Tone wins, you get an appointment…it is the usual maths”.

@martina obasuyi said, “You no even get supporters…