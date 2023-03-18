Allow will of the people prevail,

Taiwo Amodu

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged stakeholders in the electioneering process to guide against any malpractices so that the results will reflect the people’s wishes.

Speaking with reporters in Otukpo, Benue State, shortly after casting his vote, along with his wife, Helen, Senator Mark urged the electoral umpire; Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and security operatives to ensure that the results represent the votes cast by the electorate.

The former Senate President noted that the process has been peaceful so far pointing out that “a peaceful election is the desire of all Nigerians to usher in a new administration…