AssemblyElections: Voter apathy, ballot snatching smear elections in Imo

By John Kennedy Uzodimma, Owerri.

The Saturday State Assembly election conducted in the 27 State Constituencies of Imo State has witnessed voter apathy in all parts of the state compared to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

There was a low turnout of voters in almost all the polling units visited while monitoring the election. It was the same situation at Orji.

At Amaraku ward and booth 015 Umuez Dim in Isiala Mbano LGA, a good number of voters stayed back at home to attend to their different personal issues

At Atta Ward 1 booths 007 and 004, few voters turned out to cast

At Okeke hall 008, booth 001 in Nwangele LGA, a crisis erupted following an…