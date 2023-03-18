LagosDecides2023: Voting commences at Tinubu’s polling unit

Voting began at the Polling Unit 085, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State at 8:32am where the President-elect, Bola Tinubu cast his vote.

The INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at 7:30 am.

Announcing the commencement of the exercise, the Assistant Presiding Officer Unit III of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adebola Adebiyi, said the voting would end by 2:30 pm.

She read out the voting process in line with the electoral guidelines. She also displayed the BVAS and empty ballot box while urging voters to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, also visited the PU for inspection around 8:19 am.