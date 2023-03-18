My wife got me arrested by the police, insisted I was locked up

By Toluwani Olamitoke

A man, Abass Alarape, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State seeking that it put an end to the wedlock between him and his wife, Remi Alarape, on the grounds that the latter was troublesome and irresponsible.

Abass explained that peace deserted him the moment Remi started living with him.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant wearied him with the many atrocities she committed.

Abass told the court that Remi was never contented with whatever he gave her for the running of the home, and would always nag and fight him.

According to the plaintiff, the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when the defendant got him arrested and…