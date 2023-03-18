PDP alleges massive vote buying

Ishola Michael

Governorship candidates of the PDP, APC and NNPP have given varying impressions of the conduct of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections despite the large turnout of voters for the exercise.

While the exercise was peaceful in most of the polling units visited by our correspondent in Gombe, the Gombe State capital, the PDP Governorship candidate, Mohammad Jibrin Barde, has however alleged massive vote buying by the ruling APC Government.

But the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC who is seeking a second term and the NNPP candidate, Ahmed Khamisu Mailantarki, commended the electorates for the turn-out and peaceful conduct at the…