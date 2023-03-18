Supplementary election still tentative — INEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all supplementary elections arising from the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly polls will not be held alongside the governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

This is contained in a statement signed Friday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

Clarifying the news making the rounds on social media, Mr Okoye said the only elections to be held alongside the state elections would be the postponed Enugu East Senatorial District election and that of the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo.

The Labour Party candidate in the Enugu East election, Oyibo Chukwu, was killed a few days…