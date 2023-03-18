Teen kills two officers on duty in Edmonton

Two police officers in the western Canadian province of Alberta were shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a family dispute.

The suspect in the fatal shooting is a 16-year-old male, police in the city of Edmonton have said.

Police said the teenager died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The teenager’s mother, a 55-year-old woman, was also shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the BBC, the officers killed were Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30. Both worked with the Edmonton Police Service. Mr Jordan had been with the force for more than eight years, while Mr Ryan had been an officer for more than five years.

Police Chief Dale…