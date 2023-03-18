The questions around Lagos – Tribune Online

During the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, there were clear cases of voter suppression in many states across the country, including Lagos. In many parts of Lagos, in a monstrous replication of the violence of previous years, there were violent attacks on non-indigenes and members of the opposition. They were beaten, bruised and grievously wounded, their clothes crimson with blood. Indeed, in a particular instance, an unnamed thug announced in the presence of policemen that anyone who would not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not dare to visit his polling unit. It is traumatizing that all the violent criminals who assaulted law-abiding voters…