Three dead, house burnt, thugs destroy election

Ebenezer Adurokiya

Amid a seeming low turnout and apathy of voters in Delta State on Saturday, three persons were reportedly shot dead, and a building was set ablaze in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that at Amukpe, Sapele, one of the youths lost his hand during a clash in one of the polling units in the area.

The torched building at Mosogar is owned by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area, Dr Wilson Omene.

Explaining the incident to journalists, Dr Omene said his home was attacked by machete and gun-wielding hoodlums in about four vehicles while he was trying to…