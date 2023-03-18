Voters verification commences at APC guber candidates’ polling unit

Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday at the polling unit of the Niger State Governorship candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago polling unit – Twashagi Rabba Polling Unit, 010 Bida Niger State have commenced verification of voters.

The INEC Officials who arrived at the polling unit at about 7 am, deployed the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) at 8:30 am.

As of the time of filing this report, hundreds of voters are in queue to undergo the verification exercise.

Some of the early comers at the polling unit were the Secretary of the APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Barrister Manko Bagudu.

A team of Policemen…