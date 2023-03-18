What INEC assured is different from reality – NNPP candidate

Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, the Kwara Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not made substantial adjustments in their service delivery for the election.

AbdulRaheem made this observation statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls.

He said that INEC assured that the electronic BVAS must have a SIM card which would enable it to receive signals from service providers, but the reverse was the case.

“What we heard is that many of the BVAS do not have SIM cards and now depend on virtual method.

“That is a lot of…