35 year-old Lawan Musa ends Yobe

Sandra Nwaokolo

Hon Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, has been unseated from his position by Lawan Musa, a 35-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nguru II Constituency.

The election was keenly contested, with Musa emerging victorious with a total of 6,648 votes, while Lawan secured 6,466 votes.

The Returning Officer of the election, Dr Habib Muhammad, announced the results and revealed that other candidates of the ADC, NNPP and APM parties received 3,023 and 14 votes respectively.

It is noteworthy that Hon Ahmed Mirwa Lawan had been a member of the House since 2003 when he was elected under the All Nigeria Peoples Party…