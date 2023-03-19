APC’s Radda wins Katsina governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Dr Dikko Umar-Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Katsina.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Katsina, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, said Umar-Radda polled 859,892 votes to emerge the state governor-elect.

He said that Umar-Radda defeated his closet rival, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who scored 486,620 votes.

Abubakar-Gusau added that the election was contested by candidates from 13 political parties.

He said that the number of registered voters in…