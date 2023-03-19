APGA claims two State Assembly seats

Ebiowei Lawal – Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Oteigbanyo George-Braah of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the Nembe Constituency 1 seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Declaring the results at the King Koko Square collation centre in Ognolomabiri, the INEC Returning Officer, Mr Okechukwu Okeke, said that George-Braah polled 2928 votes to defeat his opponent, the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo.

Giving a further rundown of the figures of the result, Okeke announced that Hon. Ben-Ololo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is running for a third term in office polled 2356 votes, while Kenneth…