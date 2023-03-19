Catholic bishop charges electorate not to destroy patrimony on the altar of election

The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo, on Saturday urged citizens to shun all forms of hatred after voting at the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement he issued in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, Badejo also urged the citizenry not to destroy their patrimony in the name of elections.

“My dear people of Oyo State, the governorship and House of Assembly elections are decisive.

“I appeal to all, young and old, please play your part and vote, be wise, truthful and be safe. Cast aside all hatred and violence so that we don’t destroy our own patrimony,’’ he stated.

Badejo advised citizens to be calm and be law-abiding after…