Dogara loses local govt to PDP

Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has lost his Local Government Area, Bogoro to the gubernatorial candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State.

Official results declared by INEC revealed that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate polled a total of 16,598 votes to defeat the APC and its gubernatorial candidate polled a total of 10,436 votes.

Also, for the Bogoro State Assembly Constituency result, the PDP and its candidate, Musa Nagwada polled a total of 13,934 votes to APC and its candidate Bulus Iliya, a former Legislative aide to Yakubu…