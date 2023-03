Tribune Online

Gov Abdulrazaq wins second term in Kwara

By: Biola Azeez – Ilorin Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state. The governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). […]

