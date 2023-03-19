Lagos PDP condemns spate of violence, ballot box snatching during Saturday poll

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the Governorship/State House of Assembly Elections held across the state on Saturday, saying what happened in Lagos was not an election but a charade.

PDP condemned the exercise in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, saying it would be a surprise if, at the end of the day, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “is declared as the winner when people were prevented from voting in the strongholds of the opposition party, especially those of the PDP.”

The party, therefore, called on the…