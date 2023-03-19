Police launch search for missing INEC officials in Kogi

Kogi Police Command has launched a search for six INEC officials attacked on Sunday at Obajana while conveying election results.

Police rescued 96 victims comprising INEC officials, ad-hoc staff, bus drivers and others from the scene and took them to INEC headquarters in Lokoja

Three injured victims were evacuated to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, for treatment.

Police spokesperson in Kogi, SP Williams Ovye-Aya stated in Lokoja that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, already ordered the deployment of operational and tactical assets to comb the area of the attack.

“The police commissioner tasked his men to conduct a thorough investigation that could lead to…