Promise kept, we are here, INEC is here -Omoni Oboli

Rachael Omidiji

Popular Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli said INEC kept their promise to take the VGC election on Sunday, 19th March.

On her page, @omonioboli, she writes, “WE ARE HERE!!! @inecnigeria is here!!! One thing about me is I will fight for truth and justice! We can do the right things for real. #GodBlessNigeria #NigeriaDecides2023 Thank you to everyone who helped us reach out to the appropriate authorities yesterday”.

Omoni Oboli, on her social media handle, has called on VGC voters to come out and vote. ”Guys, if you are in VGC, come out and vote; we are fully ready.”

TribuneOnline reported yesterday that Omoni Oboli called out to INEC for an unannounced polling unit change….