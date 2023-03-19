Umar Namadi of APC wins Jigawa Governorship Election by

Sandra Nwaokolo

Malam Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Jigawa gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Umar Zaiyan of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, announced the result on Sunday in Dutse, stating that Namadi scored 618,449 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Mustapha Sule Lamido, who polled 368,726 votes.

Out of the 1.05 million votes cast in the March 18 election, Namadi secured a total of 1.03 million valid votes, while Malam Aminu Ringim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) clinched 37,156 votes.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…