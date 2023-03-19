We are overwhelmed by security threats, INEC speaks on Saturday’s elections

Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has raised the alarm over harassment, threats, abduction and in one instance case killing of one of its personnel by party thugs in weekend Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Checks revealed that adhoc and regular staff of the Commission are presently facing open intimidation in its area office in Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

Reading a prepared statement to journalists last night in Abuja, Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter’s Education Committee, declared that actors whom the Commission has no control over succeeded in disrupting the…