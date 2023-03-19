Why Lalong’s senatorial ambition failed

FROM ISAAC SHOBAYO

The fact that Plateau State governor, Simon BakoLalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and recently the Director-General of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, lost the bid to represent Plateau South in the Senate is no longer news, but many have been wondering how Lalong, with his pedigree and as a sitting governor, lost the election in such an astonishing manner.

Since the beginning of this democratic dispensation, it has become a tradition for serving governors to retire at the red chamber after their two terms of eight years in Plateau State. Former Governor Joshua Dariye and his predecessor, Senator Jonah Jang, were…