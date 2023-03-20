AIJP congratulates Makinde on re-election

Rukiyat Ogunwade

African institute of Justices of Peace, Dr Kazeem Akande, has sent his congratulatory message to the governor

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, he described Makinde’s victory as well-deserved.

He attributed the Oyo incumbent governor’s victory to his achievements in the past four years.

Akande, also the grand patron of Agbekoya, Oyo state chapter, pointed out that Mr Makinde’s electoral value and capacity to deliver democratic dividends explains why the Oyo people closed ranks and returned him for a second term.

“I warmly congratulate you on your well-deserved victory in the just concluded gubernatorial election. For those of us who have…