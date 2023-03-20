APC wins 22 seats, PDP, 4 in Ondo Assembly election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo has announced the results of the state House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) won 22 of the 26 constituencies, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won four seats.

The PDP won Akure south constituency 1; Akoko southwest constituency 1 & 2 and Akoko Northwest constituency 2.

Meanwhile, four incumbent lawmakers who won their re-elections, include, Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/ Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC).

Three female lawmakers who were elected include, Morenike Witherspoon, APC,…