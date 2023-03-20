APC’s Aliyu clinches Sokoto governorship seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the governorship election in Sokoto.

Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu, the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration after collation of the election results from 23 Local Government Areas of the state, on Sunday in Sokoto.

Hamisu, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-ma, said Aliyu won the election with 453,661 votes.

He said that Malam Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 404,632 votes.

The Returning Officer said a total of 17 political parties took part in the election.

He added that out of the 2,172,056…