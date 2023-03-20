e-Naira: Taking agriculture in Nigeria to new technological heights

By: Abdulrahman Abdulraheem

Agriculture in Nigeria has an interesting history of ups and downs. Long before the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity, from the precolonial and colonial days to the First Republic, agriculture was the mainstay of the economy.

But when the Black Gold came along, successive leaders misplaced the nation’s priorities and progressively abandoned agriculture, textiles, mining, and other vibrant sectors that gave the country a competitive advantage over other countries.

Despite many years of neglect, agriculture remains the biggest employer of labour. Over 70 percent of Nigerians are engaged in the sector, though mainly at a subsistence level which the…