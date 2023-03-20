Election: Delta APC petitions INEC,

Ebenezer Adurokiya

The Delta All Progressives Campaign Campaign Organization has faulted the procedure leading to the emergence of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Recall that the INEC Returning Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, had, on Monday, declared that Oborevwori polled a total of 360, 234 to beat Omo-Agege who scored 240, 229 and the LP Candidate who polled 48,047.

Director, of Election and Strategy of the organisation, Mr Godwin Anaughe, made the observation on Monday in a petition forwarded to the Returning Officer, Delta State Governorship 2023 Election, Independent National…