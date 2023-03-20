INEC declares Kebbi guber election inconclusive

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the gubernatorial election in Kebbi as “inconclusive”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was keenly contested by the two giant political parties, APC and PDP.

The Collation and Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, announced the position at the collation centre situated at INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He said there were cancelations in 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State cutting across a number of Registration Areas (RAs) in different polling units.

Sa’idu said: “We aggregated the total number of collected PVCs…