It’s a sham, PDP nat’l Secretary, Anyanwu, rejects Imo election results, sets up legal team – Tribune Online

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has kicked against the results of the just-concluded Imo State House of Assembly elections which took place on Saturday.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja on Monday, Anyanwu rejected the results in totality.

“Imo is not a Banana Republic where the rights of Imo People will be thrown to the gutters and their votes will not count. We will not allow this impunity and rascality to stand.

“The exercise was marred with violence and complete voter disenfranchisement,” he said.

Speaking further, he disclosed that he has consulted with several senior lawyers over the ‘infractions that occurred in Imo in…