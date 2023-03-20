Review of Humble Leadership: The Power of Relationships, Openness, and Trust

By Wally Bock

In case you haven’t noticed, traditional forms of leadership and organization are increasingly ineffective. They’re increasingly under fire, too. Edgar and Peter Schein think there’s a reason for that. Here’s how they put it in Humble Leadership: The Power of Relationships, Openness, and Trust.

“The traditional 20th-century culture of management can be described as a transactional set of relationships among designated roles that unwittingly creates conditions of low openness and low trust and can therefore make truly effective leadership difficult.”

Humble Leadership is about how you can change that. It’s about how you can lead where you are in a way that makes…