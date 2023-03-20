Senator Nnamani quits PDP hours after failed re-election bid

Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Barely forty-eight hours after losing the senatorial seat to Enugu East to Kelvin Chukwu of the Labour Party, sitting Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani has formally withdrawn his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement he personally signed, the former Enugu State Governor said” he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and has decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building…