Visa revocation and expatriate quota policies

By Inwalomhe Donald

RECENTLY, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, revoked the Work Permit, Visa and Residence Permit of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, over allegations of racism, favouring of foreign workers and discrimination against Nigerian employees levelled against him by employees of the company. The federal government equally accused Brown of being in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) not based on a valid Expatriate Quota. It was also alleged that Brown failed to honour invitations by the Ministry’s panel, which investigated the matter. The revocation was contained in a March 3, 2023,…