Buhari congratulates Tony Elumelu on 60th birthday 

By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu on his 60th birthday, sharing joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Buhari felicitated with Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride that the benefactor has brought to Nigeria, and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and…