Cash crunch: Baba Bintin L’aye as metaphor

ON Saturday, March 11, Mr. Oluwole Taiwo, alias Baba Bintin L’aye, a popular radio host working at the Ibadan, Oyo State-based private radio station, Fresh FM, reportedly collapsed on the way to the station for his Saturday morning show. Taking off from the Amuloko area of Ibadan, he headed to Fresh FM located in the Challenge area of the city, hoping to find a Point Of Sale (POS) agent on the way. The sad incident was apparently due to exhaustion, the presenter having trekked a long distance in the futile search for cash to take care of the day’s obligations. The inability to take public transport on account of the persisting cash crunch in the country had taken a terrible toll….