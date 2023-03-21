Fire guts fabrics shops in Onitsha market

Michael Ovat – Awka

A mysterious fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, at Onitsha main market, in Anambra State.

Onitsha main market is reputed to be the biggest market in West Africa, and hosts a large population of traders, who are mainly importers of goods, and deal in varied products.

A source, Mr Barth Ifediora who raised alarm over the fire said the fire broke out early morning on Tuesday, in a section of the market known as ‘White House’.

‘White House’ is the office of the leaders of the market, an expansive two story building and hosts several offices, halls for meetings in the first and second floor, while the ground floor host shops.

Traders have, however,…